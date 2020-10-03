FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Cut by Analyst

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of INO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,467 shares of company stock worth $3,357,291. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

