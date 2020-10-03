FY2021 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Increased by Analyst

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIG. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 152.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 99,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.