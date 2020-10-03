FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rexnord Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rexnord in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of RXN opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Rexnord by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Rexnord by 11.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Rexnord by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

