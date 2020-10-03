FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

