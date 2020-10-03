FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCB opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

