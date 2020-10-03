FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRPH opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $405.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.68. FRP has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 43.85%.

In other FRP news, CFO John D. Baker III purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $138,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,579.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $150,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,050 shares of company stock worth $43,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FRP in the second quarter worth $377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FRP by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FRP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FRP by 63.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

