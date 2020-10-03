FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays raised shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.