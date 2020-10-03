Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 535,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.