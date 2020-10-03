Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 535,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

