Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 637.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 124,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

