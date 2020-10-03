Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 24.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortive by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 61.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 925,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,648,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.