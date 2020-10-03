FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

FSUGY opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.38%.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

