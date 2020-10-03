Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,167,948 shares of company stock worth $416,398,088. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $75.53. 627,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.