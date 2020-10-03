First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FMK) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FMK) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. 3,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.