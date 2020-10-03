First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMBH. Raymond James downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $428.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

