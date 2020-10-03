Financial Review: Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Achaogen and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 0 0 0 N/A IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Achaogen and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen N/A N/A N/A IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl -206.97% N/A -147.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Achaogen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Achaogen has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Achaogen and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $8.73 million 0.07 -$186.51 million N/A N/A IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl $3.48 million 0.69 -$8.09 million N/A N/A

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achaogen.

Summary

Achaogen beats IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California. On April 15, 2019, Achaogen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Oxycodone ER, an abuse deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablets; Regabatin and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; and Glucophage XR, a drug that treats type 2 diabetes. It also provides Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. In addition, the company provides Focalin XR, an extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder. It has has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

