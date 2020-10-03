Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

FISI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.10. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,281 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

