Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) EVP Sells $1,846,720.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,846,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael L. Gravelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,296,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after buying an additional 195,792 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,814,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 491,181 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 268,230 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

