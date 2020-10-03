Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

FERGY stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

