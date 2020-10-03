FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded FBL Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.29.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $51,910.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFG. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 85.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

