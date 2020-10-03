Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $8,331,720.08 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $8,331,720.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $34,375,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $8,339,104.72.

On Monday, September 14th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $7,577,563.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $7,473,255.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72.

FSLY opened at $95.34 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

