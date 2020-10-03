FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

