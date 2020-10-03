Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $270.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Moffett Nathanson from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $259.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

