Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.63).

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

EYEG stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.