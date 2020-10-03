Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.30.

EXTR opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

