EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVRZF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

