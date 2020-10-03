Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 463,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,324. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.