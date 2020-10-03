Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 463,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,324. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Evolus has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Evolus had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a negative return on equity of 162.50%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.