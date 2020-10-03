Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

EEFT opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,524 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,601,000 after purchasing an additional 750,062 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 426,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 362,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

