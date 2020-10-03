Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd (LON:ENET) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). Approximately 59,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 82,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

About Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets worldwide. It develops and delivers network processing technology solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

