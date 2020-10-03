Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for L.B. Foster Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $145.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.73 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 20.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 6.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

