Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.53.

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$6.06 and a twelve month high of C$74.28. The stock has a market cap of $740.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.