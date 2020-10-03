Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

