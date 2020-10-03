Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $92.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

