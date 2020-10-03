Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eisai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ESALY stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.61%. Research analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

