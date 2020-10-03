Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.72. 166,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,694. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.68 million, a P/E ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
EGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
