Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.72. 166,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,694. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.68 million, a P/E ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 840.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

