Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $379.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

