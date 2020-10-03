Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.41 million, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 149.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.