DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $420.00.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.70.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $384.52 on Friday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $145.23 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.20 and a 200 day moving average of $374.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,818 shares of company stock worth $23,915,308. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

