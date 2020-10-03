Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

