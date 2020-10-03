Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
DTEGY stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.