Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,445,814 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

