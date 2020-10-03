Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATHM. Macquarie lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.49.

ATHM stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. Autohome has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,405.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 149,541 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 80,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

