Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

