Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.
NASDAQ HCM opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.
About HUTCHISON CHINA/S
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
