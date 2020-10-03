DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

DELHI BK CORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. Its deposit products comprise personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, club, money market, individual retirement, and savings accounts; demand deposits; investment certificates; fixed-rate certificates of deposit; and ATM and debit cards.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for DELHI BK CORP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DELHI BK CORP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.