DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Up 1.7%

DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24.

DECKER MFG CORP/SH Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

