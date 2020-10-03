Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $850.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $923.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.94. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $684.00 and a 1-year high of $1,382.58.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France and internationally. It offers civil products, which include Falcon aircraft. The company also provides military products, including Rafale, an omnirole fighter aircraft; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and nEUROn and MAlE drones, as well as space products.

