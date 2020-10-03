Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.68.

NYSE:DRI opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -260.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,676,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 774,221 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

