CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 443.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.