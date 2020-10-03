CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

