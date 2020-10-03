CSFB Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

CSFB reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NYSE VLO opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 186,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 175,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

