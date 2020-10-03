Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.55.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,513. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
