Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,204,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 23.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 656,156 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,513. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

