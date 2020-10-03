CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CFB stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 398,606 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 397,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 252,294 shares in the last quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

